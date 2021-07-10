Adult Use Marijuana Available in 2024, But a Virginia Marijuana Card Gives You Access to Cannabis Now

While Virginia residents struggle to understand confusing adult-use cannabis laws that took effect on July 1, 2021, medical marijuana continues to be the most straightforward, immediate way for patients to get the natural relief they’ve been waiting for.
If you’ve been diagnosed with any of the conditions that qualify for medical marijuana in Virginia—and have a marijuana card—you can make legal cannabis purchases from any licensed Virginia dispensary without waiting until adult-use cannabis is actually legal to purchase in 2024.
The list of qualifying conditions includes common diagnoses, and doctors can also recommend medical marijuana for any other conditions or symptoms they think cannabis may help alleviate.
Getting a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia is Simple
The list of qualifying conditions includes common diagnoses like chronic pain, anxiety disorders, cancer, and PTSD among others, and doctors can also recommend medical marijuana for any other conditions or symptoms they think cannabis may help alleviate.
This gives health professionals a significant amount of leeway in providing natural relief to patients who want to take more control of their treatment plan.
Cannabis is Recognized by Virginia as Legitimate Medicine
Forget the counter-culture hippie image that used to come with cannabis-use. Stigma in the South is getting kicked to the curb as medical marijuana becomes recognized as a legitimate medicine. According to a survey published in April by Pew Research, 91 percent of American adults think that marijuana should be legalized in some way or another.
People in Virginia and all over the United States are starting to see cannabis as a natural way to get relief from problematic symptoms, reducing dependence on opioids, and even helping people live a more active lifestyle.
Having a Virginia Marijuana Card Means You Can Get Medical Marijuana Delivered to Your Door
There may be only four cannabis dispensaries open in Virginia right now, but those dispensaries deliver to a wide geographical area. Almost every patient lives within a delivery zone for at least one Virginia dispensary, and every dispensary offers a variety of cannabis products to fit every lifestyle, health need, and personal preference.
Any time day or night, you can put in your order for vape cartridges, tinctures, edibles, or topicals, and a cannabis home delivery service will have your products to you within a few days.
Flower is Coming to Virginia Dispensaries Soon
If you are holding off on getting your Virginia medical marijuana card because you’re concerned that you won’t be able to find your preferred format, or because the products currently available are too expensive for your taste, then the wait is over!
Smokable flower is coming to Virginia dispensaries soon, likely by the end of summer. As of mid-June, 2021, patient application processing times with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy are about six weeks. Which means that getting a marijuana evaluation now will set you up to be first in line for marijuana flower when it hits dispensary shelves.
Prices Should Also Come Down Soon
Flower is one of the most popular medical marijuana formats because it’s typically less expensive than other, more processed products. Once available in dispensaries, Virginia patients will have a more affordable option for natural relief.
In most medical marijuana markets, smokable flower usually drives down the price of other cannabis formats as well.
Having a Virginia Marijuana Card May Protect Your Job
If you are subject to regular drug testing at your job, having a marijuana card may prevent your employer from taking adverse action against you for testing positive for THC.
There are plenty of exceptions to the rule, and Virginia is an at-will employment state; but Governor Northam signed a bill in March 2021 that would make it illegal for many employers to punish an employee just for using medical marijuana while off the clock.
Having a Virginia Marijuana Card Means Legal Access to Cannabis in 2021!
You may have to wait until 2024 in order to legally purchase adult-use cannabis in Virginia, but having a Virginia marijuana card gets you access to the kinds of products that offer natural relief from your symptoms today.
