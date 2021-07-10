Adult Use Marijuana Available in 2024, But a Virginia Marijuana Card Gives You Access to Cannabis Now

There may be only four cannabis dispensaries open in Virginia right now, but those dispensaries deliver to a wide geographical area. Almost every patient lives within a delivery zone for at least one Virginia dispensary, and every dispensary offers a variety of cannabis products to fit every lifestyle, health need, and personal preference.

Any time day or night, you can put in your order for vape cartridges, tinctures, edibles, or topicals, and a cannabis home delivery service will have your products to you within a few days.

Flower is Coming to Virginia Dispensaries Soon

If you are holding off on getting your Virginia medical marijuana card because you’re concerned that you won’t be able to find your preferred format, or because the products currently available are too expensive for your taste, then the wait is over!