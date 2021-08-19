Afghanistan -- main

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Afghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day Thursday, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations around the country, and the fighters again responded violently as they faced down growing challenges to their rule.
The Taliban have moved quickly to suppress any dissent, despite their promises that they have become more moderate since they last ruled the nation with draconian laws. Many fear they will succeed in erasing two decades of efforts to expand women’s and human rights and remake the country.
On Thursday, a procession of cars and people near Kabul’s airport carried long black, red and green banners in honor of the Afghan flag—a banner that is becoming a symbol of defiance. At another protest in Nangarhar province, video posted online showed a bleeding demonstrator with a gunshot wound. Onlookers tried to carry him away.
In Khost province, Taliban authorities instituted a 24-hour curfew Thursday after violently breaking up another protest, according to information obtained by journalists monitoring from abroad. The authorities did not immediately acknowledge the demonstration or the curfew.Protesters also took the streets in Kunar province, according to witnesses and social media videos that lined up with reporting by The Associated Press.
The demonstrations were a remarkable show of defiance after the Taliban fighters violently dispersed a protest Wednesday. At that rally, in the eastern city of Jalalabad, demonstrators lowered the Taliban’s flag and replace it with Afghanistan’s tricolor. At least one person was killed.
Meanwhile, opposition figures gathering in the last area of the country not under Taliban rule talked of launching an armed resistance under the banner of the Northern Alliance, which allied with the U.S. during the 2001 invasion.
It was not clear how serious a threat the protests pose, given that Taliban fighters overran nearly the entire country in a matter of days with little resistance from Afghan forces.
The Taliban so far have offered no specifics on how they will lead, other than to say they will be guided by Shariah, or Islamic, law. They are in talks with senior officials of previous Afghan governments. But they face an increasingly precarious situation.
In other developments regarding Afghanistan on Thursday:
A significant majority of Americans doubt that the war in Afghanistan was worthwhile, even as the United States is more divided over President Joe Biden’s handling of foreign policy and national security
- , according to a poll from The Associated Press–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Roughly two-thirds said they did not think America’s longest war was worth fighting, the poll shows. The poll was conducted Aug. 12–16, prior to the Taliban returning to power and capturing the capital of Kabul.
- The U.S. military on Wednesday used a helicopter to pluck and evacuate a high-profile Afghan national police officer who spent years working alongside the American military.
Mohammad Khalid Wardak was being hunted by the Taliban. He hid along with his family in Kabul, constantly moving from place to place several times. It took four attempts before they could reach a rendezvous point where they could be rescued.
- In his role with the Afghan government, Khalid helped apprehend al-Qaeda and Taliban leaders. He went on to serve as police chief in Ghazni province and then Helmand province.
In Brussels, the European Union’s foreign policy chief on Thursday called the fall of Afghanistan’s capital and the resurgence of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare.” that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell further criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for underplaying the commitment to nation-building in Afghanistan. Borrell insisted that instilling the rule of law and achieving basic rights for women and minorities were goals of the Western military intervention in the country, along with the initial goal of stamping out terrorism emanating from the region.