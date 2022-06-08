After 50 years, county moves to put Carver name back on historic Black school in Culpeper

Culpeper County will accept public bids to restore the name of George Washington Carver, erased for some 50 years, to the stone front of the historic Black regional high school.

The Building & Grounds Committee sent the long-standing request to restore the name to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday with no recommendation.

Local alumni of the four-county school that operated for 20 years during government-mandated segregation have asked for years to put back the name of the revered African American botanist and inventor from Missouri.

Carver (1864–1943) left Iowa for Alabama in fall 1896 to direct the newly organized department of agriculture at the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute, a school headed by noted Black educator Booker T. Washington. It was an institute with which Carver had a long association.

So does Carver’s name on the school in Culpeper that closed in 1968.

By the early 1970s, the county had removed the name and replaced it with a stone etching, Piedmont Vocational School, though everyone still called it Carver.

In discussion with alumni, some believe the stones were turned around and that the original Carver name still exists, Culpeper County Environmental Services Director Paul Howard told the board Tuesday. This would not have been an uncommon practice, he added.

Marshall-based masons, Dominion Traditional Building Group, provided the county with preliminary information and cost estimates to do the work, but now the project will be put out to bid, as is legally required.

Howard said it is unknown if the stones on the front face of the 75-year-old building can be re-used.

The county did not receive grant funding to do the masonry investigation and work through the National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, which received 627 letters totaling more than $67 million in funding requests, according to a staff report.

Howard asked the board Tuesday if there was interest among them to continue with the project, estimated at up to $60,000.

Cedar Mountain District Supervisor David Durr, who represents the area where the Carver school is located, spoke up.

“This is an important project to a number of county residents,” he said, making a motion to support it.

“If it doesn’t exceed $60,000, have staff find a way to pay for it,” Durr said.

Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

“One step at a time,” Carver alumna Hortense Hinton–Jackson said after the vote.

She attended the morning board meeting with fellow Carver student and historian Charles Jameson for the name issue, last on the agenda.

“We are happy as long as they keep moving forward,” Hinton–Jackson said. “We are grateful.”