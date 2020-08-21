After a quiet first-round exit, Washington Capitals face tough questions and hard realities

TORONTO—The Washington Capitals closed their season Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena with a Game 5 loss to the New York Islanders, exiting in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the second year in a row. It was a both a quiet end to an unusual year and strange postseason, and another missed opportunity for a veteran group that won Stanley Cup just two years ago.
The Capitals entered the Stanley Cup playoffs with many offensive weapons at their disposal and a Norris Trophy finalist on the blue line.
But the hope for a deep postseason run soon washed away Thursday as the Capitals were outworked and out-hustled by Barry Trotz’s Islanders. The Capitals couldn’t muster a challenging, yet not impossible, comeback in the series.
“We made lots of mistakes in previous games and we didn’t score enough,” Alex Ovechkin said. “[On Thursday,] we had lots of good chances, lots of good looks, but we didn’t tie the game. You see the result.”
Even before coronavirus took control, there were signs that pointed to a possible early exit. The team had struggled since December. It was putting “Band-Aids” as defenseman John Carlson described it, on their miscues, covering up mistakes with big comebacks.
After about 50 games, the Capitals’ play started to drop off, according to forward Lars Eller said. “There are a lot of things that impact why you are losing games,” he said.
The team went 8–9–3 in its final 20 regular season games, and strung together consecutive wins only once in that span. But before the pause, Washington had faith that it knew what playoff hockey looked like, and how it could change gears to succeed.
“It’s frustrating for us that we had more to give and didn’t find a way to do that,” goaltender Braden Holtby said.
Washington had to deal with its fair share of issues early in the season, but there was a sense of optimism as other players started to flourish.
Carlson had a career offensive year and is a candidate for the Norris Trophy, honoring the top defenseman of the year. Jakub Vrana topped his career goal, assists and points mark and the fourth line grit players of Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway started to find their rhythm. Ilya Samsonov started to blossom as a backup goaltender before suffering an injury. And Ovechkin scored his 700th career goal in late February, an achievement only seven others have accomplished in their careers.
Now the focus turns to the future.
Ovechkin is 34 years old, and 2020–21 is the final season of his 13-year, $124 million contract with the Capitals. General Manager Brian MacLellan said last month that the team would wait until after the playoffs to make any decisions.
Meanwhile, Holtby is now an unrestricted free agent, as is Brenden Dillon, Ilya Kovalchuk and Radko Gudas. Restricted free agents include Jonas Siegenthaler and Travis Boyd.
Holtby, who has spent his entire 10-year NHL career in Washington and remained a key part of this group’s core, is now likely on his way out. If this is the end, Holtby will end his career in Washington with a 282–122–46 regular-season record over 10 years with a .916 average save percentage.
“Certainly a chance it is,” Holtby said Thursday night, when asked if this could have been his final game with Washington. “Who knows? Live one day at a time and go from there.”
But, even if Holtby’s tenure is over, waiting in the wings is Samsonov, who had a promising rookie season, going 16–6–2 with a .913 save percentage and a 2.55 goals against average. Samsonov opened the year with an 11–2–1 record, making him the first goaltender in franchise history to record 11 wins in his first 13 starts.
Dillon has expressed his desire to remain with the Capitals. Gudas already told a Czech media outlet over the pause that he thought there would be “no chance” the team re-signs him. Kovalchuk is also not expected to remain in Washington next season.
Attention will also turn to Washington’s coaching staff, which will lose at least one member in the offseason. Defensive coach Reid Cashman is slated to become the Dartmouth men’s hockey team’s new head coach.
Head coach Todd Reirden, who for the second straight season could not lead his team past the first round, will now likely face questions about his job security. This year’s exit came at the hands of Trotz, whom Reirden had replaced in Washington.
When asked after Game 5 if he was confident he would be the Capitals coach for next season, Reirden said it is part of the job and not something he thinks about every day.
“I am confident that I am a young coach [that finds] success in the regular season [but hasn’t] been able to find it in two completely different circumstances in the playoffs,” Reirden said. “I don’t have all of the answers right now ... [I need to] dissect why it happened.”
