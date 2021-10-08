After a wild week, a big opportunity for Washington against the New Orleans Saints

“You know, people make fun of the little [workout] videos he has on Twitter, and they’re funny, but you see in a game, some of those drills work a little bit,” Young said. “He’s real mobile in the pocket, that’s why he doesn’t get sacked, and he’s still a strong dude at the end of the day.

“And he likes to get the ball out. You hit him, and he tosses that joint out. So you’ve got to make sure you hit the ball.”

If it’s “next man up” on the field, that’s also the case in the training room. Washington has invited its summer training staff interns back to help in the absence of Vermillion, and has brought back longtime trainer Bubba Tyer on a volunteer basis.

“I’ve known Bubba since I was 11,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner, son of former coach Norv, said. “I worked for Bubba. I was carrying around ice, filling up coolers and pushing things around back and forth to the training room and stock and tape and stuff like that.

“I told him he was like Michael Jordan coming out of retirement when I saw him. It’s good to have him around while the other stuff gets cleaned up.”