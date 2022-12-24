ALL-AREA FOOTBALL: Given the keys, Ferguson drove the Foxes to success

Zach Ferguson’s introduction to playing quarterback at the varsity high school level was a bit rude.

Thrust into action as a sophomore when senior starter Charles Mutter injured his shoulder in King George’s state semifinal against Lake Taylor in the COVID-delayed 2021 spring season, Ferguson misfired on all six of his pass attempts and gained just 8 yards on five carries.

Mutter eventually returned and kept the Foxes close in a 44–29 loss. But the deer-in-the-headlights experience opened Ferguson’s eyes to what it would take to succeed when he inherited the job in the fall.

“I won’t lie I was nervous to be thrown into that spot,” Ferguson said. “I wasn’t prepared for it. But that experience really taught me a lot of things.”

The results were obvious. Four months later, Ferguson assumed the job of running a star-studded offense and led the Foxes to back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons. He also contributed significantly on defense and earned Free Lance–Star player of the year honors.

“You can have all the (surrounding) talent in the world, but at the end of the day, you need someone managing the ball from snap to distribution, and Zach did a wonderful job of that,” Spotsylvania coach Jeremy Jack said. “His mix of strength and speed was exactly the right recipe for them.”

It certainly didn’t hurt that Ferguson had two tall, fast junior receivers (Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins) who are coveted by every college program in the country. Or that he could hand the ball to the area’s 2022 rushing leader, senior Aydin Woolfok.

But knowing how to attack often-overwhelmed opposing defenses — and keep his teammates happy — became one of Ferguson’s primary skills. He threw for 2,002 yards and 29 touchdowns (against just six interceptions) and ran for 673 yards and 15 scores this fall.

“We run a lot of RPOs (run–pass option plays),” said King George coach Vern Lunsford, himself a former quarterback. “Zach did a really good job of decision-making. He took what the defense gave us.”

Said Ferguson: “Lunsford pretty much gave me the keys and let me pretty much drive the team.”

He also helped call the shots in a ball-hawking secondary that also featured Wiggins, White and Mauricio Blanco. His experience at quarterback gave him unique insight into opponents’ game plans.

“It definitely helped,” he said. “I could tell if a team would line up in a certain formation, what they were going to run.”

And a summer spent in the weight room bulked him up to 195 pounds on his 6-foot frame and gave him a strength (and confidence) to tackle rival running backs.

“We’re a run-oriented offense,” said Jack, whose Knights operate from the single wing, “and most defensive backs are not willing to stick their necks in there. But he was one of the few defensive backs we had to account for in our blocking scheme.”

In Ferguson’s two seasons as a starter, King George went 14–0 against Battlefield District opponents (including two forfeits), never winning by fewer than 10 points and outscoring their overmatched opponents by a combined 540–81.

That’s why, even though Ferguson had struggled against Lake Taylor — “that would have been a tough situation for anybody,” Lunsford said — the coach wasn’t overly concerned about his team’s chances after Mutter’s graduation in 2021.

“I knew Zach was going to be a really good player,” Lunsford said. “I was excited for the opportunity he had. We see the kids work every day, so we had an idea of what he could do. Maybe it was good that we were the only ones who knew it.”

Ferguson confirmed that confidence in 2021 by setting an area record with seven touchdown passes against Culpeper in just his fourth career start. The Foxes sometimes seemed able to score at will, rolling up 63 first-half points against James Monroe on just 18 offensive snaps this fall.

Even in his final high school game, a 47–41 overtime loss to eventual state champion Dinwiddie in the Region 4B final, Ferguson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another.

While Woolfolk has committed to the Naval Academy and White and Wiggins will be able to choose from their many suitors next fall, college scouts are just now catching on to Ferguson. Virginia State this week became the fifth Division II school to offer him a scholarship — a list that also includes Emory & Henry, which Mutter now attends.

Lunsford expects more offers to come.

Most colleges project Ferguson as a safety, although Fairmont (W.Va.) State coaches envision him playing a hybrid role similar to that of Taysom Hill, the former BYU quarterback who’s now a jack of all trades for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

“He’s probably my favorite player,” Ferguson said of Hill. “He lines up pretty much all over the field: tight end, quarterback, running back, receiver. He shows you don’t have to be a one-pot player.”