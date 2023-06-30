Jono Rollins has rarely been so glad to break a promise.

In early May, just as the Brooke Point girls' team was boarding the bus for its game at rival Mountain View, Emily Lenhard informed her first-year coach that she had been invited to train with Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League.

"She said, 'I can't really play this week,' " Rollins recalled. "I said, 'But you're the best player we have. Our whole game plan for Mountain View just went out the window.' "

Rollins and Lenhard then agreed that she would play the first 10 minutes against the Wildcats, then sit to avoid injury and fatigue. But with time winding down and the Black-Hawks trailing 1-0, the junior midfielder approached him again.

"I heard this little voice," Rollins said. "She said, 'I know we had a deal, but if you put me in, we'll win this game.' "

Rollins relented, not so reluctantly. Lenhard assisted on the tying goal late in regulation and the game-winner in overtime as Brooke Point won 2-1, burnishing her already strong case to be The Free Lance-Star player of the year.

"When she came back in with 10 minutes left in the half, I knew we were in trouble," said Mountain View coach Fernando Ramos, who has coached Lenhard at the club level. "She looked like Renaldo or Messi. She was unstoppable. A fresh Emily Lenhard at that point was big trouble."

That's a lesson many of Brooke Point's opponents learned this season, when Lenhard produced 14 goals and 16 assists en route to Commonwealth District player of the year honors.

The junior midfielder teamed with All-Area seniors Lauren Sanders and Amara Codd to lead the Black-Hawks to a 12-6-1 and their first regional tournament victory in recent memory.

"It was a great season, because we showed improvement as a team," Lenhard said. "I think we had such an experienced team, and we used that to our advantage."

Lenhard's soccer experience began at age 4, when she followed her older siblings Lauren and Michael onto the pitch. She often tagged along to Lauren's club practices, coached by Rollins.

"Even at a young age, she was better than the older kids," Rollins said. "I would tease her sister, saying, 'What's it like to look over your shoulder at your younger sister? She's better than you now.' "

Lenhard's prowess didn't stay a secret for long. She played in a scrimmage with the NWSL's Spirit against the University of Virginia's powerful team this spring, and she's drawn attention from USA Soccer's developmental program.

She also quickly earned the attention of Division I college coaches and committed to the University of Maryland in November after taking several other visits.

"Everybody talks about gut feelings," she said. "(The Terrapins) have a great coaching staff, a great program and a great school. It felt exactly right."

Lenhard plans to graduate early and enroll in College Park, skipping her senior high school season. That news should comfort rival coaches and players.

But she leaves a legacy of memorable plays.

Rollins recalled the season opener against Chancellor, when Lenhard "hit a shot with the outside of her foot and bent it like a banana, and she wasn't even looking at the goal. She was dribbling to the sideline toward me, and she saw the goalie off her line, and suddenly, it was 'Boop.' A 35-yard shot.

"My mouth was on the ground. I wasn't expecting that. But that's what you get from her. She takes shots you don't think about."

Ramos has coached several of the area's best players in the past decade, including Megan Watts (who played at Old Dominion), Jordan Burzynski (East Carolina) and Ruby Darling (West Virginia, Virginia Tech).

"She definitely ranks up there," Ramos said. "She's one of the best girls I've ever seen play."

What sets Lenhard apart, according to Rollins, is "her dedication to the game and her vision on the field. It amazes me, the things she sees and the passes she makes that I didn't even think of.

"She's an unselfish player. She'll work her butt off to set you up, but she's also not afraid to take a shot herself. That's what you look for in an attacking midfielder."

Lenhard said she developed her soccer IQ while watching and playing with her sister and brother (who's a rising sophomore on the University of Mary Washington's men's team).

"I got to witness how fast and clean he plays," she said, echoing a sentiment that many others now attribute to her.