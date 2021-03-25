All-Area swimming capsules

BOYS
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
DEVIN BATEMAN
Stafford
The senior swam on two state championship relays and placed second in the state in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 50 freestyle. He was Region 5D champ in the fly.
BEN EICHBERG
Stafford
The junior swam on both state-winning relays and placed third in the state in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 IM after winning regional titles in both.
JAKOB FRICK
Colonial Forge
The Navy-bound senior was Region Class 6B champion and state runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, and event he will swim in the Olympic Trials. He also won the regional 200 IM.
CHASEN HENSEN
Colonial Forge
The senior posted the area’s best time in the 100 freestyle (47.90) and placed third in Region 6B and 12th in the state meet in the event.
OWEN HOBAN
Brooke Point
The precocious freshman placed third in the Class 5 state 200 IM and fifth in the 100 backstroke. He was second in Region 5D in both events.
TREVOR HUDSON
Riverbend
The sophomore placed sixth in the Class 6 state meet in the 500 free after placing fourth in regionals. He also had the area’s No. 2 time in the 200 free.
LUKE OSLEGER
Stafford
The senior swam on both of Stafford’s state champion relay teams and was third in the 100 free. He won Region 5D titles in the 100 and 200 free.
KYLE PECK
Chancellor
His freshman season ended with a third-place showing in the Class 4 state backstroke and fourth in the 100 fly. He was Region 4B fly and back champion.
GIRLS
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
ASHLEY WANG
Colonial Forge
The talented sophomore placed third in the Class 6 state meet in the 100 back and fifth in the 100 fly. She was second in Region 6B in the back and fourth in the fly.
TESSA CAMPBELL
Courtland
The junior placed seventh in the Class 4 state 200 IM and eighth in the 100 breast. She was Region 4B runner-up in the breaststroke.
CARLIE CLEMENTS
Massaponax
The sophomore was Region 6B runner-up in the 50 freestyle and posted the area’s fastest time (24.16) in the event.
NATALIE HIDROBO
Brooke Point
The freshman tied for the Class 5 state title in the 50 freestyle after winning a Region 5B title. She was also regional runner-up in the backstroke.
ASHER JOSEPH
Courtland
The sophomore was Class 4 state champion in the 100 free and placed second in the 50 free after winning Region 4B titles in both events.
ANKA WHELAN
Mountain View
The senior was the Class 5 state runner-up in the 200 free and placed sixth in the 500 free after winning regional titles in both events.
COACHES OF THE YEAR
ASHLEY GOODWILL
KATE ORAFICE
Stafford
They led a deep, talented boys team to a Region 5D championship and a runner-up spot on the podium at the Class 5 state meet.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
John Baroody, James Monroe
Malachi Caballero, King George
Samuel Calder, Colonial Forge
Colin Feliciano, Brooke Point
Jimmy Granger, King George
Ian Jones, Stafford
Tristan Loesche, Courtland
Kevin McGowan, Colonial Forge
Ryan McOsker, Stafford
Smith Martin, Stafford
Peyton Meyer, Mountain View
Brian Miller, Brooke Point
Nicholas Pacheck, Spotsylvania
Nate Puchalski, Courtland
William Ross, Riverbend
Massimo Serafini, Riverbend
Andrew Spinnanger, Stafford
Jack Spinnanger, Stafford
Jonah Unruh, Stafford
GIRLS
Maddie Brown, Chancellor
Aleena De Sir, Massaponax
Charlotte Denecke, Massaponax
Kalina Frick, Colonial Forge
Jeanie Graham, King George
Ciara Graves, King George
Sarah Green, King George
Marie Han, King George
Claire Hebertson, Massaponax
Kathryn Johnson, Colonial Forge
Lauren Meyer, Mountain View
Macy O’Reilly, Mountain View
Morgan Parker, Chancellor
Bridgette Pearson, Mountain View
Cristal Perdomo, Riverbend
Marissa Ross, Riverbend
Lauren Smith, Riverbend
Natalie Szenas, Courtland
Alexis Thai-Nguyen, Courtland
Kyleigh Tiberio, Massaponax
Taylor Walker, Mountain View
Carter Wasser, King George
Jillian Wedding, King George