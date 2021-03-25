All-Area swimming capsules

BOYS

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

DEVIN BATEMAN

Stafford

The senior swam on two state championship relays and placed second in the state in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 50 freestyle. He was Region 5D champ in the fly.

BEN EICHBERG

Stafford

The junior swam on both state-winning relays and placed third in the state in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 IM after winning regional titles in both.

JAKOB FRICK

Colonial Forge

The Navy-bound senior was Region Class 6B champion and state runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, and event he will swim in the Olympic Trials. He also won the regional 200 IM.

CHASEN HENSEN

Colonial Forge

The senior posted the area’s best time in the 100 freestyle (47.90) and placed third in Region 6B and 12th in the state meet in the event.

OWEN HOBAN

Brooke Point