All-Area track capsules
All-Area track capsules

COACH OF THE YEAR

SHANNON CRABTREE Courtland

His boys’ team won runner-up trophies in the Region 4B and Class 4 state meet. He also coached a state champion female hurdler in Briana London.

BOYS TEAM

CO-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

JACKSON VOLLBRECHT Courtland

Unbeaten all season, the senior easily won Class 4 state titles in the shot put and discus. His best discus throw (183-11) ranks in the top 15 in state history.

SEAN WRAY Courtland

The Howard-bound senior swept the Class 4 state titles in the long jump, triple jump and 110 hurdles and also placed third in the 300 hurdles.

ISAIAH BLOUNT Caroline

The versatile senior placed fourth in the Class 4 state discus, seventh in the shot and 15th in the triple jump. He also ranked among the area’s best hurdlers.

JON COLLINS Spotsylvania

Following in the footsteps of former Knight Limiah Coleman, the junior won Region 4B and Class 4 state titles in the high jump, clearing 6-2 at each meet.

NICHOLAS EMMERT Louisa

The junior finished third in the 1,600-meter run at the Region 4B and Class 4 state meets and posted the area’s best time for the season (4:22.26).

SHAUN HARRIS Colonial Forge

The junior anchored the Eagles’ state champion 4x100 relay after placing sixth in the 200 meters and 11th in the 100 at the Class 6 meet.

CHRISTIAN JACKSON Colonial Forge

The senior was 6A state runner-up in the 800 meters in a photo finish after winning district and regional titles. He also had the area’s No. 2 400 time.

ASHTON KING Eastern View

The junior was Class 4 state runner-up in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and anchored the Cyclones to a third-place finish in the 4x100 relay.

COLTON OCETNIK Mountain View

The senior cleared 13-6 to win his first career outdoor Class 5 pole vault title after claiming the past two indoor championships.

GIRLS

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

KENNEDY FLYNN James Monroe

The precocious freshman swept Class 3 state titles in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and led off the state champion 4x100 relay.

EMILY CATLETT Massaponax

The senior placed third in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 200 at the Class 6 state meet after winning a regional title in the hurdles.

GABRIELLE FIGUEROA North Stafford

The senior placed third in the Class 5 state championships in both the shot put (35-5.75) and discus (107-11).

KAYLA LOESCHER Colonial Forge

The senior posted the area’s best times in the 1,600 (5:17.55) and 3,200 (11:33.97) and placed third in the 3,200 at the Region 6B meet.

KARRINGTON OWENS Mountain View

After anchoring the Wildcats’ state champion 4x800 relay, the senior placed fifth individually at 800 meters, an event she won at the regional meet.

AALIYAH PYATT Massaponax

In limited duty for the Panthers, the South Carolina-bound senior posted the area’s best times in the 200 (24.96) and 400 (54.03).

NAYOME SHIPP Colonial Forge

The senior won the Region 6B high jump title at 5-5 and was declared state runner-up on the basis of more misses at 5-4.

PAITYN WALKER Colonial Forge

Better known as a volleyball setter, the senior placed fifth in the 800 meters at the Class 6 state meet

AYANNA WOODS North Stafford

Another fleet freshman, she won a regional title at 100 meters and placed fourth in the Class 5 state meet.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Liam Andros, Brooke Point

Logan Andros, Brooke Point

Jake Applegate, Riverbend

Michael Arner, Colonial Forge

Jordan Barnett, Colonial Forge

Donald Beaver, Culpeper

Aidan Billings, Mountain View

Vincent Bond, Mountain View

Jordan Borders, Colonial Forge

Micah Brown, North Stafford

Hezekiah Brown, North Stafford

Clifton Davis, North Stafford

Blake Fairbanks, Riverbend

Wesley Ford, Brooke Point

Ronald Gaymon, Stafford

Maurice Howard, Courtland

Josiah Hrcka, Courtland

Lowell Johnson, Louisa

Justin Jones, Colonial Forge

Anton Jones-Wilson, CarolineGary Lane, King George

Zadok Laryea, Caroline

Noah LeCain, North Stafford

Jayson Lewis, North Stafford

Jason Lomax, Courtland

Bryson Long, Riverbend

Daniel Martino, Riverbend

Eric Mensah, Mountain View

Liam O’Gorman, Chancellor

Jaden Pearson, Mountain View

Jaiden Penn, Culpeper

Justin Polcha, Stafford

Elias Richardson, Mountain View

Michael Riley, Brooke Point

Jabes Roundtree, James Monroe

Aidan Ryan, James Monroe

Troy Spillman, King George

Craig Swain, Mountain View

Joshua Webb, North Stafford

Kwame Whittaker, Courtland

Branden Wood, Louisa

Jonah Woodward, Culpeper

Samuel Yakulis Jr., North Stafford

Giovannia Zelaya, Brooke Point

GIRLS

Gauri Airi, Eastern View

Madelyn Anderson, Mountain View

Amber Askelson, Brooke Point

Mekaiyla Baker, Courtland

Tatia Battiste, James Monroe

Virginia Beringer, James Monroe

Diymond Brooks, Louisa

Dezmajia Carter, Louisa

Arianna Colson, Orange

Raichelle Cornelius, North Stafford

Grace Damewood, Culpeper

Yasmine Dean, James Monroe

Brianna Denson, James Monroe

Ali DiClemente, Colonial Forge

Skylar Duffy, Stafford

Kyla Gee, Eastern View

Chloe Fritz, Louisa

Lola Garvie, Massaponax

Malye Hawes, Brooke Point

Neveah Heath, Colonial Forge

Sylvie Jackson, Louisa

Anijah James, King George

Iyannah Johnson, Brooke Point

Gracen King, Massaponax

Briana London, Courtland

Elizabeth Mensa, Mountain View

Isabel Ostvig, Colonial Forge

Samantha Potts, Riverbend

Brooklyn Simmons, Colonial Forge

Rebekah Simmons, Mountain View

Alyson Smith, Colonial Forge

Caroline Thomas, Massaponax

Alicia Woolfolk, Louisa

Emma Wunderly, Mountain View

Sydney Wynn, James Monroe

