All-Area track capsules

EMILY CATLETT Massaponax

The senior placed third in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 200 at the Class 6 state meet after winning a regional title in the hurdles.

GABRIELLE FIGUEROA North Stafford

The senior placed third in the Class 5 state championships in both the shot put (35-5.75) and discus (107-11).

KAYLA LOESCHER Colonial Forge

The senior posted the area’s best times in the 1,600 (5:17.55) and 3,200 (11:33.97) and placed third in the 3,200 at the Region 6B meet.

KARRINGTON OWENS Mountain View

After anchoring the Wildcats’ state champion 4x800 relay, the senior placed fifth individually at 800 meters, an event she won at the regional meet.

AALIYAH PYATT Massaponax

In limited duty for the Panthers, the South Carolina-bound senior posted the area’s best times in the 200 (24.96) and 400 (54.03).

NAYOME SHIPP Colonial Forge

The senior won the Region 6B high jump title at 5-5 and was declared state runner-up on the basis of more misses at 5-4.

PAITYN WALKER Colonial Forge