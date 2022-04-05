All-Area winter track capsules

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

NICHOLAS EMMERT, Louisa

The senior placed won a Region 4D title in the 1,600 and placed third in the Class 4 state meet, lowering his own school record to 4:16.23.

EVELYN ANDERSON, Eastern View

The versatile junior was Region 4B champion and state runner-up in the 500 after winning the 1,000 and 1,600 and finishing second in the high jump at district.

COACH OF THE YEAR

VAN GREEN, Colonial Forge

His Eagles swept the Commonwealth District team titles and went on to score in multiple events at the Region 6B and state championship meets.

BOYS TEAM

VINCENT BOND, Mountain View

The junior posted the area’s best 55-meter time (6.58) and placed second in Region 5D and fourth in the state at 300.

ALEXANDER DACHOS, King George

The Foxes’ senior placed sixth in the Class 4 state meet at 1,000 meters after winning a Battlefield District title in the event.

BLAKE FAIRBANKS, Riverbend

The senior was Class 5 state state champion at 3,200 meters after winning Commonwealth district titles at 1,600 and 3,200.

JOSIAH HRCKA, Courtland

The senior continued his school’s shot put dominance, placing first in the Battlefield and seventh in the state meet.

JACINTO JONES II, Colonial Forge

The senior placed fifth in the Class B state 500 and was also second in the district at 55 meters and regional runner-up at 300,

JUSTIN JONES, Colonial Forge

The area’s best hurdler also won a Commonwealth District long jump title and placed fourth in the state in that event.

TYLER TORBUSH, Louisa

The junior saved his best pole vault for last, placing third in the state (12-6) after finishing fourth in is district and third in Region 4D.

GIRLS TEAM

DEZMAJIA CARTER, Louisa

The Lions’ versatile senior placed third in the state long jump after winning Region 4D titles in the 55 meters and triple jump.

RAICHELLE CORNELIUS, North Stafford

The senior won Commonwealth District titles in the 300 and 500, then went on to place fifth in the 500 and sixth in the 300 at state.

LUCIA HEROLD, Colonial Forge

The junior won the Commonwealth District shot put title and finished third in the region and state, setting a school record (38-7.25).

ANIJAH JAMES, King George

The junior won Battlefield District titles in the hurdles and long jump and later placed in the Class 4 state meet in both events.

KIMBERLY NAVARRETE GUERRERO, Culpeper

The versatile senior placed in three events at the Class 3 state meet: second in the long jump, fifth in the triple jumps, eighth in the 300.

EMMA WUNDERLY, Mountain View

The Wildcats’ senior won Commonwealth District titles in the 1,000 and 1,600 and finished sixth in the Class 5 state meet at 1,600.

SYDNEY WYNN, James Monroe

The Yellow Jackets’ senior won Region 3B titles at 300 and 500 meters before placing second in the state at 500 and 10th at 300.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYSLiam Ambros, Brooks Point

Logan Ambros, Brooke Point

Reginald Annor, Mountain View

Aaron Applegate, Riverbend

Tyler Arnold, Riverbend

Alijah Banks, Culpeper

Tyler Barham, Stafford

Christian Baskin, Caroline

Alexander Blair, Chancellor

Lucas Cash, Louisa

Jon Collins, Spotsylvania

Trenton Cross-Lee, Colonial Forge

Clifton Davis, North Stafford

Matthew Earnhardt, Riverbend

Bryan Dudley, James Monroe

Brian Glenn, Stafford

Brian Harris, Colonial Forge

Sean Hill, Colonial Forge

Jaquan Johnson, Chancellor

Mark Johnson, Orange

Anton Jones-Wilson, Caroline

Kazu Jordan, Stafford

Colby Kynard, Colonial Forge

Gary Lane, King George

Gabe Lantz, Courtland

Amir Mateo, Courtland

Jackson McDonald, Colonial Forge

Eric Mensah, Mountain View

Braylen Minor, North Stafford

William Moore, Louisa

Will Morgan, Massaponax

Brendan Nave, Courtland

Christian Reid, Courtland

Isaiah Reid, Caroline

Elias Richardson, Mountain View

Christian Scott, James Monroe

Cameron Sidebothan, Colonial Forge

Troy Spillman, King George

Isaiah Stevens, North Stafford

Baylor Storke, Caroline

Daquan Thompson, Culpeper

Jalen Tolson, Spotsylvania

Terry Travis, Massaponax

Brandon Walsh, Courtland

Dylan Weddle, Brooke Point

Kwame Whitaker, Courtland

Portius Willis, James Monroe

Kamron Wollen, James Monroe

Samuel Yakulis Jr., North Stafford

GIRLSAleah Alexander, Stafford

Claire Anderson, Eastern View

Holly Anderson, Eastern View

Madelyn Anderson, Mountain View

Eliana Baugh, Mountain View

Theresa Breckley, Culpeper

Jade Buckles, Brooke Point

Madison Chandler, Louisa

Ariana Colson, Orange

Ali DiClemente, Colonial Forge

Ella Dover, Stafford

Skylar Duffy, Stafford

Jaidyn Ferguson, Caroline

Jayla Ford, Culpeper

Kyla Gee, Eastern View

Mary Ella Glauber, Colonial Forge

Isabella Hardaway, Culpeper

Kennedy Harris, Louisa

Sa’Nijah Houston, King George

Paris Johnson, Chancellor

Gracen King, Massaponax

Jennifer Koumondki, Courtland

Ashley Lauritzen, Culpeper

Hailey Lemke, Stafford

Valentina Lemus, Culpeper

Kate Loescher, Colonial Forge

Elizabeth Mensah, Mountain View

Madelyn Miller, Courtland

Isabel Ostvig, Colonial Forge

Michelle Pendleton, Courtland

Samantha Potts, Riverbend

Jade Rasberry, North Stafford

Alyson Smith, Colonial Forge

Alyssa Tonetti, King George

Ava Treakle, Riverbend

Kailynn Tyson, North Stafford

Lily Wadas, Courtland

Taylor Waddy, Louisa

Ayanna Woods, North Stafford