All-Area winter track capsules

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
NICHOLAS EMMERT, Louisa
The senior placed won a Region 4D title in the 1,600 and placed third in the Class 4 state meet, lowering his own school record to 4:16.23.
EVELYN ANDERSON, Eastern View
The versatile junior was Region 4B champion and state runner-up in the 500 after winning the 1,000 and 1,600 and finishing second in the high jump at district.
COACH OF THE YEAR
VAN GREEN, Colonial Forge
His Eagles swept the Commonwealth District team titles and went on to score in multiple events at the Region 6B and state championship meets.
BOYS TEAM
VINCENT BOND, Mountain View
The junior posted the area’s best 55-meter time (6.58) and placed second in Region 5D and fourth in the state at 300.
ALEXANDER DACHOS, King George
The Foxes’ senior placed sixth in the Class 4 state meet at 1,000 meters after winning a Battlefield District title in the event.
BLAKE FAIRBANKS, Riverbend
The senior was Class 5 state state champion at 3,200 meters after winning Commonwealth district titles at 1,600 and 3,200.
JOSIAH HRCKA, Courtland
The senior continued his school’s shot put dominance, placing first in the Battlefield and seventh in the state meet.
JACINTO JONES II, Colonial Forge
The senior placed fifth in the Class B state 500 and was also second in the district at 55 meters and regional runner-up at 300,
JUSTIN JONES, Colonial Forge
The area’s best hurdler also won a Commonwealth District long jump title and placed fourth in the state in that event.
TYLER TORBUSH, Louisa
The junior saved his best pole vault for last, placing third in the state (12-6) after finishing fourth in is district and third in Region 4D.
GIRLS TEAM
DEZMAJIA CARTER, Louisa
The Lions’ versatile senior placed third in the state long jump after winning Region 4D titles in the 55 meters and triple jump.
RAICHELLE CORNELIUS, North Stafford
The senior won Commonwealth District titles in the 300 and 500, then went on to place fifth in the 500 and sixth in the 300 at state.
LUCIA HEROLD, Colonial Forge
The junior won the Commonwealth District shot put title and finished third in the region and state, setting a school record (38-7.25).
ANIJAH JAMES, King George
The junior won Battlefield District titles in the hurdles and long jump and later placed in the Class 4 state meet in both events.
KIMBERLY NAVARRETE GUERRERO, Culpeper
The versatile senior placed in three events at the Class 3 state meet: second in the long jump, fifth in the triple jumps, eighth in the 300.
EMMA WUNDERLY, Mountain View
The Wildcats’ senior won Commonwealth District titles in the 1,000 and 1,600 and finished sixth in the Class 5 state meet at 1,600.
SYDNEY WYNN, James Monroe
The Yellow Jackets’ senior won Region 3B titles at 300 and 500 meters before placing second in the state at 500 and 10th at 300.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYSLiam Ambros, Brooks Point
Logan Ambros, Brooke Point
Reginald Annor, Mountain View
Aaron Applegate, Riverbend
Tyler Arnold, Riverbend
Alijah Banks, Culpeper
Tyler Barham, Stafford
Christian Baskin, Caroline
Alexander Blair, Chancellor
Lucas Cash, Louisa
Jon Collins, Spotsylvania
Trenton Cross-Lee, Colonial Forge
Clifton Davis, North Stafford
Matthew Earnhardt, Riverbend
Bryan Dudley, James Monroe
Brian Glenn, Stafford
Brian Harris, Colonial Forge
Sean Hill, Colonial Forge
Jaquan Johnson, Chancellor
Mark Johnson, Orange
Anton Jones-Wilson, Caroline
Kazu Jordan, Stafford
Colby Kynard, Colonial Forge
Gary Lane, King George
Gabe Lantz, Courtland
Amir Mateo, Courtland
Jackson McDonald, Colonial Forge
Eric Mensah, Mountain View
Braylen Minor, North Stafford
William Moore, Louisa
Will Morgan, Massaponax
Brendan Nave, Courtland
Christian Reid, Courtland
Isaiah Reid, Caroline
Elias Richardson, Mountain View
Christian Scott, James Monroe
Cameron Sidebothan, Colonial Forge
Troy Spillman, King George
Isaiah Stevens, North Stafford
Baylor Storke, Caroline
Daquan Thompson, Culpeper
Jalen Tolson, Spotsylvania
Terry Travis, Massaponax
Brandon Walsh, Courtland
Dylan Weddle, Brooke Point
Kwame Whitaker, Courtland
Portius Willis, James Monroe
Kamron Wollen, James Monroe
Samuel Yakulis Jr., North Stafford
GIRLSAleah Alexander, Stafford
Claire Anderson, Eastern View
Holly Anderson, Eastern View
Madelyn Anderson, Mountain View
Eliana Baugh, Mountain View
Theresa Breckley, Culpeper
Jade Buckles, Brooke Point
Madison Chandler, Louisa
Ariana Colson, Orange
Ali DiClemente, Colonial Forge
Ella Dover, Stafford
Skylar Duffy, Stafford
Jaidyn Ferguson, Caroline
Jayla Ford, Culpeper
Kyla Gee, Eastern View
Mary Ella Glauber, Colonial Forge
Isabella Hardaway, Culpeper
Kennedy Harris, Louisa
Sa’Nijah Houston, King George
Paris Johnson, Chancellor
Gracen King, Massaponax
Jennifer Koumondki, Courtland
Ashley Lauritzen, Culpeper
Hailey Lemke, Stafford
Valentina Lemus, Culpeper
Kate Loescher, Colonial Forge
Elizabeth Mensah, Mountain View
Madelyn Miller, Courtland
Isabel Ostvig, Colonial Forge
Michelle Pendleton, Courtland
Samantha Potts, Riverbend
Jade Rasberry, North Stafford
Alyson Smith, Colonial Forge
Alyssa Tonetti, King George
Ava Treakle, Riverbend
Kailynn Tyson, North Stafford
Lily Wadas, Courtland
Taylor Waddy, Louisa
Ayanna Woods, North Stafford