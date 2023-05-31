BOYS' LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Player of the year: Logan Eastman (Riverbend). Coach of the year: Michael Beutel (Mountain View).
First team: A-Logan McGrath (), Reef Krug (Colonial Forge), James Page. MF-Will Morris (), Logan Eastman (Rb), Noah Frost. D-Eli Druiett, Nate Gouker, James Ramos. GK-Steven Preston. SSDM-Gabriel Weiss. FO-A.J. Riley (CF). LSM-Gavin Schweiter (BP).
Second team: A-Carter Thompson, Rex Colliver, Ryan Bondgren. MF-Shane McGrath, Diego Sanchez, Jesse Ramos. D-Kyle Haga, Isaiah Ward, Michael Goben. GK-Gavin Maple. SSDM-Christian Stringer. FO-Christian Pinto. LSM-Brady Leischner.