All-Commonwealth District girls basketball

VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Player of the year: Nia Henley (Riverbend). Coach of the year: Ramon Hounshell (Massaponax).

First team: Nia Henley (Rb), Takeira Ramey (Mass), M'Laya Ainsworth (Mass), Jaylin Pressley (Brooke Point), Emma Stalteri (Mountain View), Leah Keyes (BP), Lakiya Butcher (Mass), Cayla Thomas (North Stafford).

Second team: Bailey Carter (Rb), Kris Auguste (Colonial Forge), Makyli Johnson (NS), Carly Brimhall (CF), Naomi Glass (NS), Taleah Gaither (MV), Maniyah Alston (Rb), Genesis Houston (Stafford).

Honorable mention: Daysha Salgado (NS), Hannah Alexander (Rb), Elizabeth Harley (MV), Payton Schwinn (CF), Faith Butler (Mass), Kierston Bowler (Mass), Gabby Athy (Mass), Kyra Price (Mass), Janiya Adebyo (Staf), Leah Schoonover (BP).

