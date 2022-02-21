All-Commonwealth District girls basketball

GIRLS BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Player of the year: Nia Henley (Riverbend). Coach of the year: Ramon Hounshell (Massaponax).
First team: Nia Henley (Rb), Takeira Ramey (Mass), M'Laya Ainsworth (Mass), Jaylin Pressley (Brooke Point), Emma Stalteri (Mountain View), Leah Keyes (BP), Lakiya Butcher (Mass), Cayla Thomas (North Stafford).
Second team: Bailey Carter (Rb), Kris Auguste (Colonial Forge), Makyli Johnson (NS), Carly Brimhall (CF), Naomi Glass (NS), Taleah Gaither (MV), Maniyah Alston (Rb), Genesis Houston (Stafford).
Honorable mention: Daysha Salgado (NS), Hannah Alexander (Rb), Elizabeth Harley (MV), Payton Schwinn (CF), Faith Butler (Mass), Kierston Bowler (Mass), Gabby Athy (Mass), Kyra Price (Mass), Janiya Adebyo (Staf), Leah Schoonover (BP).