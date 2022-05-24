All-district teams

BOYS' SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Player of the year: Samuel Fritton-Amorose (Colonial Forge). Coaching staff of the year: Colonial Forge.
FIRST TEAM
F-Samuel Fritton-Amorose (CF), Ian Edwards (North Stafford), Michael White (Mountain View), L.B. Sutton (Riverbend). MF-Michael Lenhard (Brooke Point), Edres Fekrat (NS), Rusty Croce (MV), Eder Garcia (Rb). D-Darrell Amankwaah (CF), Joe Liebe (CF), Logan Darrow (MV), Dalen Ainsworth (Massaponax). AL-Eliass Fekrat (NS), Javin King (Ma), Ryan Croce (MV). GK-Travis Seitz (MV).
SECOND TEAM
F-Kaim Ijaz (Ma), Aaron Alexander (BP), Malachi Pitts (CF), Brenner Booren (MV). MF-Frantz Fulcher (CF), Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz (BP), Adrian Guerreo (NS), Douglas Recor (Rb). D-Carlos Padilla (BP), Thomas Kertgate (CF), Christian Frey (MV), Albert Taber (Stafford). AL-Alvia Garcia (Rb), Kalea Wilson (Rb), Blake Childress (St). GK-Logan Neves (CF).
SOFTBALL
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
Player of the year: Emily Gillespie (Louisa). Coach of the year: Heidi Freitager (Monticello).
FIRST TEAM
P-Emily Gilliespie (Lou), Hannad Hearl (Orange), Katie O'Connor (Mon). C-Reese Rogers (Org). 1B-Jachelle Mosley (Org). 2B-Savannah Bragg (Lou). 3B-Wynter Morris (Western Albemarle). SS-Dara Sharpe (Lou). OF-Haley Martin (Org), Lydia Gillespie (Lou), Willow Barr (Mon), Madison Owen (Fluvanna). DP-Chesley Farthing (Goochland). U-Maddox Pleasants (Lou).
SECOND TEAM
P-Kirsten Fitzgerald (Flu), Madison Steppe (Mon), Ananya Madaan (WA). C-Braelyn Via (Flu). 1B-Makayla Gentry (Flu). 2B-Shantrice Rush (Flu). 3B-Kourtney Kidd (Lou). SS-Sammi Deitsch (Flu). OF-Brooke Napier (Flu), Caroline Perkins (Albemarle), Abrielle White (Gooch), Karley Hance (Flu). DP-Sydney Gibson (Flu). U-Jasmine Price (Gooch).