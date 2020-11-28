'Always a reason to be grateful,' Brandy Station pastor says

The Rev. Reese Washington recently celebrated his mother’s 96th birthday. He remembers her early lessons well.

“She instilled in me when I was very young to always be thankful, to always be grateful. That no matter how hard things get, if you look hard enough, there’s a reason to be grateful,” he said.

That lesson resonated as the pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Brandy Station watched the village’s historic church building burn to the ground a year ago, Washington told about three dozen people assembled Wednesday outside the Culpeper County Courthouse for a scaled-back Community Thanksgiving Service.

Washington said his faith was shaken that day as he arrived to see the church engulfed in flames ignited by an electric short.

“At that moment, I saw nothing to be grateful for,” he said.

As Washington left the scene, he said he lifted his hand to God.

“I don’t know what to do, but my eyes are you,” the pastor said.

Within days, his congregation was invited to worship in another church and in a local funeral home. And folks from the community, from all backgrounds and denominations, held out hands to help.