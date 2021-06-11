Amirah Ahmed

Chancellor High School, Spotsylvania

What has been the hardest part of experiencing your last years of high school during the pandemic?

Not being able to celebrate the token nostalgia and achievements that accompany the far end of adolescence. We have spent so much of our time together, and it was incredibly difficult to be isolated from our class and not be able to make those memories that are essential to the high school experience.

What has been something good that has come out of it?

The communication skills and mental strength we were forced to develop in lieu of in-person interaction. While we were more separated than ever, the pandemic made developing strong communication habits a must so that we could maintain our friendships, relationships, and professional connections. Many of us also learned how to find peace being alone during this time, which I think has allowed us to better understand ourselves when working independently.

What are you proudest of from the past two years?