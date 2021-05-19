Ammo
Ammo is a 5 year old 20 pound Beagle Hound mix. He is good with other dogs and children as... View on PetFinder
Instead of a proposed EPA rule, Congress should consider changes in the law allowing tens of millions of existing HFC-using central air conditioners to live out their useful lives undisturbed by any climate measures.
A man and woman have been charged with felony offenses after their 1-month-old baby was found unresponsive at a Spotsylvania County motel earl…
A list of some new businesses opening in the Fredericksburg area.
Police said officers discovered two injured men following the shooting, though neither was hit with a direct shot.
Virginia is officially removing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance released Thursday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam also plans to end all COVID-19 gathering and capacity limits in two weeks on May 28.
Stafford County elementary students would start their school days earlier than in past years and high school students would start later under …
The fears of panic buying seem to have come to fruition as many gas stations ran dry in the Fredericksburg area and states impacted by the Col…
A Stafford man was arrested Friday in connection with a bank robbery in the county late last month and stolen property from at least three oth…
Spotsylvania detectives are investigating a reported attempted robbery Wednesday at a county motel in which several shots were fired.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.