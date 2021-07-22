An Olympics like no other: Ready or not, Tokyo will go forth with the Games

The ongoing coronavirus appears to be the greatest detriment to these games. Tokyo was put a state of emergency on July 12, only to see its daily cases increase sharply. Thursday’s 1,979 new cases were the highest since early January.

Some nations are participating kicking and scream: The West African country of Guinea on Thursday reversed its earlier decision to pull out of the Games; it’s now sending a delegation of five athletes to Tokyo.

Then there is Japan’s decision not to allow spectators—native or foreign—to be in the stands for its more than 300 events, starving the games of fan energy. NBC, which has the U.S. rights to the games, has said it will not add additional crowd noise to its coverage. The only crowd noise that viewers may hear is ambient crowd noise that venues might use to generate atmosphere for the athletes.

Suspicions will likely follow the athletes’ performances.

The pandemic pushed back testing for performance-enhancing drugs. Not a single one of the approximately 11,000 athletes competing over the next 17 days has been held to the highest standards of the world anti-doping code over the critical 16-month period leading into the Games.