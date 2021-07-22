An Olympics like no other: Ready or not, Tokyo will go forth with the Games

TOKYO—It’s an Olympics like no other—and the Tokyo Games are surely that—but this is an event that has persevered through wars, boycotts and now a pandemic over its 125-year modern history.
The Tokyo Olympics have already broken new ground because of the 12-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing it into an odd-numbered year for the first time. But with no fans permitted in Japan, foreign or local, it has the distinction of being the first Games without spectators.
“We’re in uncharted territory,” said Steve Wilson, the former president of the Olympic Journalists Association who covered the Olympic movement for The Associated Press for nearly three decades until 2017.
“These will be Games without the carnival atmosphere, celebration and fun that we’ve come to expect and look forward to. Definitely one for the history books.”
Both the International Olympic Committee and Japan are determined to put on the best Games possible under the circumstances. United States first lady Jill Biden will be among dignitaries at Friday’s opening ceremonies, where Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will declare the Games open and the Olympic cauldron lit.
Still, myriad issues and controversy stand a great chance of tarring the Summer Olympics.
The ongoing coronavirus appears to be the greatest detriment to these games. Tokyo was put a state of emergency on July 12, only to see its daily cases increase sharply. Thursday’s 1,979 new cases were the highest since early January.
Some nations are participating kicking and scream: The West African country of Guinea on Thursday reversed its earlier decision to pull out of the Games; it’s now sending a delegation of five athletes to Tokyo.
Then there is Japan’s decision not to allow spectators—native or foreign—to be in the stands for its more than 300 events, starving the games of fan energy. NBC, which has the U.S. rights to the games, has said it will not add additional crowd noise to its coverage. The only crowd noise that viewers may hear is ambient crowd noise that venues might use to generate atmosphere for the athletes.
Suspicions will likely follow the athletes’ performances.
The pandemic pushed back testing for performance-enhancing drugs. Not a single one of the approximately 11,000 athletes competing over the next 17 days has been held to the highest standards of the world anti-doping code over the critical 16-month period leading into the Games.
The Olympics are also taking place in a political charged global atmosphere. Athletes stirred by the racial reckoning that has inflamed much of the Western World hope to use the platform to express their views.
The IOC has made changes to its Rule 50 that bans political demonstrations at the Games, and has said it will allow them on the field, so long as they come before the start of action. Players from five Olympic soccer teams took to their knees Wednesday before their games on the opening night for that sport.
But the IOC did not lift the prohibition on medals-stand demonstrations, and has left some of the decision-making about punishment up to individual sports federations. Several athletes, educators and activists have urged the IOC not to do this.
So it’s highly unlikely the Tokyo Olympics will rise to the level of recent, highly successful Summer Games in London, Beijing and Rio de Janeiro.
But there have been many other unusual lead-ups of the Olympics in the past, however.
- The United States and many of its allies boycotted the 1980 Moscow Games to protest the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. The Soviets and many of its allies reciprocated four years later by boycotting the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
- Dozens of countries, mainly from Africa, boycotted the 1976 Montreal Games to protest New Zealand’s sporting ties to the South African apartheid regime. South Africa was banned from competing from 1964 to 1988 because of apartheid.
- World War I and World War II forced the Olympics to be canceled altogether, so there were no 1916, 1940 or 1944 Games.
- And then there was 1920, an Olympics held in Antwerp, Belgium, that took place as the world was emerging from both World War I and a flu pandemic that killed more than 50 million people.