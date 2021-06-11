Andrew Dale

Andrew J. Dale
King George High School
What has been the hardest part of experiencing your last years of high school during the pandemic?
Before entering the public school system, I was homeschooled. One of the few reasons for my transition from homeschooling to KGHS was the social aspect. I have high praise for all the teachers and staff at KGHS and I have many friends from the school that I socialize with on a day-to-day basis. Not only was coping with the lack of a social aspect difficult, but the learning environment was, as well. Although I maintained fairly high grades, receiving all As in each of my courses, I still ingest information more effectively in a hands-on environment and unfortunately, there was hardly any of that in the virtual learning system.
What has been something good that has come out of it?
Canvas (a digital learning platform). At first, and I cannot lie, I was not a fan of it. However, once I had ventured past my stubbornness and actually put my head down and attempted to figure out how the system worked, it was extremely simple to use. All of my assignments are placed in front of my eyes and can be completed with the tip of my fingers. For the sake of future generations of high school students, I hope it stays or at least a version similar, anyways.
What are you proudest of from the past two years?
The most proud I have ever been, and my parents definitely were as well, was when I told my future soccer coach over the phone that I would be committing to his team and university, VMI. The moment I had accepted my offer, I could feel the excitement and how pleased my parents were, without even having to turn around. When I put down the phone, the love and positivity from my parents that evening is truly a feeling I will cherish forever.
What are you most looking forward to when things are “back to normal?”
Socializing and not having to add a mask on the list of things I tend to forget.
What are your plans for next year?
I plan on attending Virginia Military Institute where I will be majoring in International Studies/Political Science. I will also be competing with the men’s soccer program.