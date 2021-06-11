Andrew Dale

Andrew J. Dale

King George High School

What has been the hardest part of experiencing your last years of high school during the pandemic?

Before entering the public school system, I was homeschooled. One of the few reasons for my transition from homeschooling to KGHS was the social aspect. I have high praise for all the teachers and staff at KGHS and I have many friends from the school that I socialize with on a day-to-day basis. Not only was coping with the lack of a social aspect difficult, but the learning environment was, as well. Although I maintained fairly high grades, receiving all As in each of my courses, I still ingest information more effectively in a hands-on environment and unfortunately, there was hardly any of that in the virtual learning system.

What has been something good that has come out of it?