Andy
A 36-year-old man was killed in Spotsylvania County early Tuesday when he and a woman were struck by a red pickup truck that left the scene af…
I moved to Spotsylvania County when I was 5 years old. I attended Berkeley Elementary, Chancellor Middle, Fredericksburg Academy, James Monroe…
The Stafford Education Association is opposing proposed amendments to the school division’s employee code of conduct that would prohibit contr…
Court records revealed more details about an alleged robbery that took place in Spotsylvania County prior to a crash that left two people dead…
A trial for a Stafford County man accused of killing his brother during a dispute in 2020 ended Wednesday before it got started.
A Stafford woman was killed when she was struck by a truck in the southern part of the county early Wednesday, police said.
Attorneys for School Board member withdraw request for emergency injunction against Mark Taylor, will refile
Attorneys for Spotsylvania School Board member Nicole Cole on Wednesday withdrew a request for a temporary injunction preventing new division …
Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...
Schools and health officials report multiple respiratory-related illnesses among babies and children of all ages.
The pedestrian killed early Wednesday in southern Stafford County has been identified as 54-year-old Karen Vincent of Stafford.