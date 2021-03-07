K9 Annie is first bloodhound at Culpeper County Sheriff's Office

By CULPEPER STAR–EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office recently launched a “K9 Spotlight” on its Facebook page featuring the agency’s first bloodhound crime fighter, Annie.

“We love our furry deputies! They don’t get enough attention,” said the first post March 4 with more spotlights of fearless pups to come over the next several weeks.

Annie is one of the newest members of the CCSO family. She is partnered with Deputy West—the pair has been training together since the bloodhound was 10 weeks old, according to the post.

“Two years later, they have attended numerous seminars together and countless training hours. This duo has certified with the Virginia Police Canine Association in January 2021, and they are ready to get to work!” the K9 Spotlight stated.

—Culpeper Star–Exponent