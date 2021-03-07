 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
K9 Annie is first bloodhound at Culpeper County Sheriff's Office
0 comments

K9 Annie is first bloodhound at Culpeper County Sheriff's Office

  • 0
Annie

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Deputy West with K9 Annie, the agency’s first crimefighting bloodhound.

 CCSO

By CULPEPER STAR–EXPONENT

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office recently launched a “K9 Spotlight” on its Facebook page featuring the agency’s first bloodhound crime fighter, Annie.

“We love our furry deputies! They don’t get enough attention,” said the first post March 4 with more spotlights of fearless pups to come over the next several weeks.

Annie is one of the newest members of the CCSO family. She is partnered with Deputy West—the pair has been training together since the bloodhound was 10 weeks old, according to the post.

“Two years later, they have attended numerous seminars together and countless training hours. This duo has certified with the Virginia Police Canine Association in January 2021, and they are ready to get to work!” the K9 Spotlight stated.

—Culpeper Star–Exponent

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert