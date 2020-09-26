Moose International leader to visit Caroline County lodge

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Caroline County Moose Lodge 2610 invites Moose members from any lodge to attend a meet-and-greet session with Bruce Berger, supreme governor of the Loyal Order of the Moose, on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The social gathering will take place at the lodge, 24385 Rogers Clark Blvd., Ruther Glen, from 7–10 p.m. In addition to the meet and greet, there will be presentations to the local Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue department and county leaders. The event will also include music and refreshments.

Berger is visiting the area as part of his travels across Virginia. According to a news release from the Caroline lodge, Berger rose from the post of Supreme Jr. Governor to become the organization’s chief presiding officer on June 26. He was elected by vote of the Supreme Lodge delegates to a one-year term at the group’s 132nd international convention, which was held online for the first time in its history, the release stated.

Berger joined the Moose in 1982 as a member of Quakertown, Pa., Lodge 1622. He works for Secant Medical, and in addition to his Moose duties, he enjoys following car racing. He lives in Quakertown with his wife, Donna. The couple has one daughter, Amanda, and two granddaughters, according to the news release.

For more information about Thursday’s event, contact the lodge at 804/448-2993.