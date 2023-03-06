The highlights of Monday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

TOP STORIES

FBN--NFL COMBINE-DIMINISHING VALUE

The NFL combine is winding down and it’s clear the annual scouting event that’s evolved into a made-for-TV spectacle continues to be a required stop on the road to a pro football career amid concerns it can be a demeaning process with diminishing value. The event is a moneymaking machine for the league, another interview/audition for players and a job fair for unemployed coaches looking for a new opportunity, but how necessary it is depends on who is answering the question. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 950 words, photos.

FBN--SAINTS-CARR

NEW ORLEANS — Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has agreed to a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, a personal familiar with the agreement tells the AP. Carr played nine seasons for the Raiders and holds club records for yards passing and touchdown passes, but he never won a playoff game. And after struggling late last season, Carr was benched with two games remaining. By Brett Martel. SENT: 580 words, photos. Developing.

BBO--RULE-CHANGES-NO SHIFT

With Major League’s baseball’s new rule limiting infield shifts to encourage more offense, batters are adjusting this spring to hitting against standard infield alignments. So far this Spring, numbers have shown only a small increase in batting average from last season. By Alanis Thames. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-MAN UNITED-WHAT NEXT

MANCHESTER, England — Liverpool's 7-0 rout of Manchester United could have a telling impact on the remainder of the campaign for both teams. Can Liverpool finally put a run together to salvage its season? Can United bounce back from a latest humiliation? By James Robson. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BKC--T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

UCLA has climbed to No. 2 behind Houston in the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Cougars earned 58 first-place votes to remain on top for a third straight week. The Bruins’ move to No. 2 represented their highest ranking this season. They received the other three first-place votes. Kansas, Alabama and Purdue rounded out the top five. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. SENT: 660 words, photos.

BKW--T25-WOMEN'S BKB POLL

South Carolina remains No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll for a 37th consecutive week. That breaks a second-place tie with Louisiana Tech for the longest streak of all time. Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa moved up five spots to No. 2, its highest ranking since 1994. Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford round out the top five. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 400 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

CAR--INDYCAR-IN THE PITS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The season-opening IndyCar race was sloppy, no doubt, but the Roger Penske-owned series is bullish about the upcoming year. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 p.m.

NOTABLE

FBN--ALL-COMBINE TEAM

Those prospects at the NFL scouting combine who produced a spine-tinging 40-yard dash (like Michigan cornerback D.J. Turner II), hair-raising vertical jump (like Illinois safety Jartavius Martin), jaw-dropping bench press or eye-popping performances in the other drills can thank one Mike Mamula, who was among the first ever to focus specifically on acing the drills at the combine. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 790 words, photos. With FBN--All-Combine Team (upcoming).

HKN--OILERS-SABRES

BUFFALO, N.Y. — MVP favorite Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers continue a four-game road trip by playing the resurgent Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres, coming off a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay, are in playoff contention in March as they try to end an 11-season drought. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 600 words photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

BKN--CELTICS-CAVALIERS

CLEVELAND — After losing in Boston last week, the Cavaliers get another shot at the Celtics, who will be playing the second night of a back-to-back following a double-overtime loss to the surging New York Knicks. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

BKW--T25-VILLANOVA-UCONN

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Top-seed UConn faces second-seeded Villanova for the Big East Conference title. The Huskies have won both tournament championships since they returned to the conference in 2021. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

BBI--WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

The World Baseball Classic returns Wednesday after a six-year absence, featuring Mike Trout, Shoheit Ohtani and Mookie Betts on much-improved rosters in an attempt to capture fan attention for national teams in the manner of soccer's World Cup. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, by 4 p.m.

Monday's EST Time Schedule

NBA Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL Edmonton at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. San Jose at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Ottawa at Chicago, 9 p.m. Nashville at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s College Basketball No. 9 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, WCC Semifinal, 11:30 p.m. No. 16 St. Mary’s vs. BYU, WCC Semifinal, 9 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball No. 7 UConn vs. No. 10 Villanova, Big East Championship, 7 p.m. No. 16 Gonzaga vs. BYU, WCC Semifinal, 3 p.m. No. 21 UNLV vs. Nevada, Mountain West Quarterfinal, 3 p.m.