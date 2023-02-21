The highlights of Tuesday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

AUDIO HEADLINES

All times EST

TOP STORIES

BBO--NEW RULES-PITCH CLOCK

SARASOTA, Fla. — Of all of baseball’s tweaks under Commissioner Rob Manfred, the pitch clock might be the one that affects the most players. Whether you’re a pitcher, a catcher, a hitter or a baserunner, there’s no hiding from this rule change. The goal is to speed up play by limiting the parts of the game fans find particularly tedious. There are also limits on pickoff attempts that could help potential base stealers. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

BKN--NUGGETS-JOKIC'S PURSUIT

Nikola Jokic might be on the cusp of entering some highly exclusive clubs. There’s the three-consecutive-MVP club, with only Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird as its current members. Then there’s the averaged-a-triple-double club, which includes only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. Jokic doesn’t care about being added to either of those lists. It might happen anyway. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-REAL MADRID

LIVERPOOL, England — Two of European soccer’s top clubs meet when Liverpool hosts Real Madrid in the round of 16 in the Champions League. The first leg takes place at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium. The teams met in the final of last season’s competition, with Real Madrid winning 1-0 in Paris. By Soccer Writer James Robson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Match starts at 3 p.m.

Also:

— SOC--FRANKFURT-NAPOLI. Match starts at 3 p.m.

COMMENTARY

GLF--ON THE FRINGE-LIV GOLF

LOS ANGELES — The timing could have been better for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. It starts its second season on the heels of the PGA Tour delivering two weeks of big crowds, big noise and Tiger Woods. The big additions to LIV's roster were Thomas Pieters and Brendan Steele. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 950 words, photos. With GLF--Golf Notes and Golf Glance (both sent).

Also:

— GLF--WOODS-MCILROY-VENTURE — Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 550 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BKC--T25-IOWA ST-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — No. 8 Texas hosts No. 23 Iowa State with the Longhorns chasing their first Big 12 Conference title since 2008. By Jim Vertuno. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 9 p.m.

BKC--T25-BAYLOR-KANSAS ST

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ninth-ranked Baylor visits No. 14 Kansas State. Baylor is in third place in the Big 12 standings behind Kansas and Texas and a game ahead of Kansas State and Iowa State. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

BKC--T25-MARQUETTE-CREIGHTON

OMAHA, Neb. — No. 19 Creighton, winner in nine of its last 10 games, hosts No. 10 Marquette with the opportunity to move into a tie for first place in the Big East with the Golden Eagles. By Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 8:30 p.m.

BKC--T25-TENNESSEE-TEXAS A&M

HOUSTON — No. 25 Texas A&M looks to extend its winning streak to six games when the Aggies host 11th-ranked Tennessee. By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

BKW--T25-IOWA-MARYLAND

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Caitlin Clark and No. 6 Iowa visit No. 7 Maryland in hopes of staying in contention for the regular-season Big Ten title. The Hawkeyes beat the Terrapins 96-82 in Iowa City on Feb. 2. By Ben Nuckols. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 8 p.m.

BKW--T25-UNLV-LINDY LA ROCQUE

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas native Lindy La Rocque starts three locals for UNLV's first women's AP Top 25 team in 29 years. Local ties are what could keep La Rocque, a new mother, at UNLV as she likely will receive offers from Power Five schools. By Mark Anderson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m.

BKC--CIAA TOURNAMENT-FAMILY REUNION

Friends, families and alumni who continue to make the trek to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament often say they remember more about what they did and who they saw during the event than which school won the basketball championship. The family reunion vibe and opportunities to fellowship have been a foundation for one of college basketball’s most popular events, which kicks off Tuesday in Baltimore. By Gary B. Graves. SENT: 820 words, photos.

SOC--DANI ALVES-SEXUAL ASSAULT

MADRID — A Spanish court denies Dani Alves’ appeal to be freed on bail while the investigation of a sexual assault accusation against the Brazilian soccer player continues. The court ruled that Alves is a flight risk and must remain in prison. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 430 words, photo.

___

Tuesday Time EST Schedule

NHL

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s College Basketball

No. 8 Texas vs. No. 23 Iowa State, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Baylor at No. 14 Kansas State, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Marquette at No. 19 Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

No. 11 Tennessee at No. 25 Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Xavier vs. Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

No. 17 Indiana at Michigan State, 9 p.m.

No. 22 San Diego State vs. Colorado State, 11 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball

No. 4 UConn vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Iowa at No. 7 Maryland, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Villanova vs. DePaul, 7 p.m.