A special Valentines meal can take many forms this year

As we come to the end of a collective year of pandemic firsts, Valentine’s Day is next up. And showing love and gratitude can feel more important than ever.

Perhaps during a regular year, you and your dearest might have gone out for a romantic dinner, or somewhere special like the theater, a concert, a horse-drawn carriage ride. Or maybe you’d have chosen to stay in and have a quiet evening ... but this year we’ve all had a lot of those.

If food is your love language, however, there are lots of ways to make this Valentine’s Day feel special without putting your health at risk or spending a lot of cash.

COOKING FOR 2 (OR A FAMILY)

Starting with the totally DIY: a home-cooked dinner for two. (Or more, if you have kids or others at home; this year, Valentine’s Day may well be a family affair.)

Is there a place you’ve vacationed that holds a special place in your hearts? A honeymoon in Thailand, an escape to New Mexico, a bike tour through Tuscany? Let that be the inspiration for your dinner. Plan a menu featuring your favorite dishes from that region: Recreate that pasta dish you adored in Lucca or those enchiladas from Santa Fe.