For Super Bowl entertaining, make room for melty hot dips

Most hot dips are baked in the oven or warmed through on the stove, and the recipe may call for occasional stirring. You can also make and serve hot dips in a slow cooker or instant pot.

I often divide hot dip mixtures into two smaller baking pans or casseroles and heat them one at a time, so by the time the first half is served and eaten, the other is just ready in the oven. If you use two smaller pans instead of one large one, the cooking time might be shortened a bit.

Cooking times and temperatures for hot dips are flexible on the whole—it’s usually a matter of warming the dip so any cheese is melted and it’s hot all the way through. Look for the dip to be hot in the center, slightly browned on top and bubbling around the edges.

Popular hot dip recipes include Buffalo chicken dip, cheesy artichoke dip, queso, and spinach and goat cheese dip. As you begin your hot dip cooking adventures, you’ll see that many combinations of creaminess, vegetables and proteins can be worked into a bubbling pan of dip deliciousness.