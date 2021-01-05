Isolated by the pandemic, they created a cookbook that connected families, friends, and communities

Foodies in the M’kor community and beyond submitted recipes for venerable Jewish dishes (Mom’s Potato Latkes), vegetarian or otherwise updated versions of traditional fare (Veggie Chopped Liver), and creative feats of fusion such as Tortilla Stew and Eggplant Parmesan for Crock Pot.

A handful of submissions were “bizarre,” said Seader, whose contributions to the book include noodle pudding, honey mustard chicken, and mango lemonade. She declined to provide details about the more unusual submissions, but did say one “was so extremely long and involved that I took one look at it and thought, ‘I am never making this.’ ”

Said Ellen Zinn: “Some people sent in recipes that didn’t have measurements [of ingredients]. Others I had to contact and ask, ‘You said to use chicken cutlets, but is it two or 12?’”

The executive chefs also asked contributors to include a vignette with their recipes. One of several who did so was Mark Wolkoff, a retired lawyer in Marlton, N.J. whose wife, Sherry, is one of the book’s sous chefs. She contributed recipes for goodies such as Mama Mona’s Chocolate Mousse; her husband’s contributions include pickled cucumbers, cream of mushroom soup, and chicken sausage and peppers. Talk about comfort food.