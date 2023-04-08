Are you looking for a fun girl? Look no further! I'm Apple Cider and here are some of the things... View on PetFinder
Apple Cider
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman found dead in the Rappahannock River on Saturday morning has been identified as an 80-year-old Spotsylvania County woman, police said.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is crediting three Marines with preventing a possible stabbing by breaking up an altercation in a county restaur…
A 59-year-old Fredericksburg man was killed Thursday night when he was struck by two different vehicles while crossing State Route 2 in Spotsy…
A proposed mixed-use development with up to 770 houses, town houses and condominiums was recently put on hold by the Spotsylvania County Board…
Stafford County authorities Thursday night were investigating an incident in North Stafford in which two teenage boys were shot.