Area briefs: Pop-up clinic coming to Warsaw; Food drive planned in Locust Grove

Event will benefit Wilderness Food Pantry

Members of the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Inc., along with partners at Food Lion Store No. 973 and the Locust Grove Walmart Supercenter, will hold a food drive at those stores on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All the food and funds collected during the event will support the Lions Wilderness Food Pantry, according to a news release from the fire and rescue company.

Free pop-up clinic coming to Warsaw

Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering dental, vision and medical care to those in need, will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, Nov. 12–13, at Richmond County Elementary School, 361 Walnut St., Warsaw.

This clinic is in collaboration with the Virginia Area Health Education Centers Rappahannock Region and Rappahannock Community College.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Nov. 11, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental or vision services. Medical services are offered to every patient. All patients must undergo a COVID-19 CDC question screening before entering the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit ramusa.org or call 865/579-1530.

Warning systems test planned for Nov. 16

State officials led by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials and Dominion Energy will conduct a quarterly test of the early warning siren system around the North Anna Power Station on Nov. 16 about 11:10 a.m., and the Emergency Alert System.

For the early warning siren system, a steady 3-minute tone will be sounded by 68 sirens in Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania counties. The sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the power station.

The Emergency Alert System test is made available through participating broadcasters and is scheduled to last about one minute.

Siren and EAS tests take place at the North Anna Power Station on a quarterly basis. If there were an actual emergency at the power station, residents would hear four separate 3-minute activations of the early warning siren system, each separated by a 1-minute silent interval. The total elapsed time for actual emergency notification is 15 minutes.

The transition from sirens to the wireless emergency alert system is on hold until final approval is received from FEMA.