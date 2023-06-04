The Appalachian Trail is well marked and maintained, but some of the Eastern Continental Trail is less 'official,' consisting of a mix of roads, local paths, and state trails that can be overgrown or difficult to follow.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY CHRIS BASS
Christopher Bass began his journey on the Eastern Continental Trail at Key West, Florida. Within a year, he would walk 5,000 miles between this famous marker and the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Quebec, Canada.
