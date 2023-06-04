Jun 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Although a 5,000-mile hike is its own reward, the scenic beauty was an added bonus for Stafford native Christopher Bass. PHOTOS PROVIDED BY CHRIS BASS Most people think of mountain peaks when it comes to hiking, but Bass traversed a stunning variety of terrain on his 5,000-mile journey. Related to this story Most Popular Data center proposals pile up in Spotsylvania Several applications have been filed for multiple rezoning requests to allow the construction of data centers in Spotsylvania County. Homes hit by gunfire in Fredericksburg Fredericksburg police are investigating an incident early Sunday in which several homes were struck by gunfire, police said. Influencer dies after live-streaming himself drinking bottles of Chinese spirit Baijiu A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat… Man who fell overboard on Carnival cruise described as ‘social butterfly’ The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who went overboard early Monday morning from a cruise ship that was on its way back to Norfolk. Th… PHOTOS: Paul's Bakery marks milestone, celebrates Donut Day There was a lot to celebrate at Paul’s Bakery on Friday, as the beloved Fredericksburg shop observed its 50th anniversary and marked National …