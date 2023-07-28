Bike riding is part of Michelle Perone's regular workout, and she's got the attention of her Shih Tzus, Molly and Toby. Perone, who is 35 and has Type 1 diabetes, is training for her biggest endeavor: climbing a Utah mountain 13 times which is the equivalent of summiting Mount Everest.
LOU CORDERO, THE FREE LANCE–STAR
Perone's favorite local hike is the Priest trail in the George Washington National Forest. It's not the tallest peak, but it has the most elevation gain to a summit, she says, about 3,400 feet in 3.9 miles.
PROVIDED BY MICHELLE PERONE
In 2013, Perone and her husband, Adam, celebrate crossing the finish line of a Tough Mudder, an endurance event that plays on common human fears, such as fire, water, electricity and heights.
