Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Spotsylvania County residents who were already facing charges for their alleged roles in the death of a 6-year-old girl were indicted on a…
Since 2010, Makiah Burke has kept up a tradition of visiting Jennifer Rojohn at the beginning and end of every school year since kindergarten.
The Virginia Railway Express will offer free Friday rides this summer.
A loaded handgun was recovered from a student Friday at Chancellor Middle School in Spotsylvania, police said.
Police said they believe a Caroline County man shot a woman to death before killing himself Friday morning in their home.