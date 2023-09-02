Related to this story
A Spotsylvania deputy was arrested and fired after wrecking his vehicle Thursday while allegedly driving intoxicated in the county, police said.
A Spotsylvania jury Thursday convicted Brennan Thomas of all 26 charges he was facing in connection with the 2021 slaying and dismemberment of…
Multiday trial begins in Spotsylvania for Brennan Thomas, who is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder, murder by mob, abduct…
Count Stafford among the region’s counties preparing for data center development.
Get a look at this week's schedule, standings and the latest stats along with links to all of Week 2's high school football coverage in one pl…