Jul 17, 2023 38 min ago 0 1 of 2 Djokovic falls while trying to return a shot to Alcaraz. The 36-year-old Serbian's strength was drained by the 20-year-old Spaniard. He remains at 23 Grand Slam victories. ALASTAIR GRANT, ASSOCIATED PRESS Carlos Alcaraz delivers a sizzling forehand to Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final Sunday at Wimbledon. ALBERTO PEZZALI, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Shelton's life 'revolved around a tractor' — and so did his funeral Antique tractors line up on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County to be part of the funeral procession for Medford Eugene Shelton. After breaking a Michael Phelps record, this Virginia swimmer is set to compete in the World Championships Crozet's Thomas Heilman became the first American male swimmer age 16 or younger to qualify for the world championships since Phelps in 2001. Fredericksburg City Council approves modified ADU ordinance permitting internal units only Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday approved a first read of a new ordinance that would permit accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, but only … 'Freak accident' with fireworks kills 17-year-old in Louisa Nick Layne died one month shy of his 18th birthday. Embracing the technological potential of the Rappahannock A world-class ecological research and education center envisioned for Fredericksburg could become “a game changer” for the Rappahannock River …