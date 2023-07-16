More than a dozen antique tractors chug down U.S. 1 on Saturday, from Covenant Funeral Service to Sunset Memorial Gardens, as part of procession to honor Medford Eugene Shelton, a Stafford native who loved tractors.
PETER CIHELKA THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Medford Shelton, in the red "sled," is pulled by a competitor in one of the many tractor pulls that Shelton and his family organized over the years.
PROVIDED BY GORDON SHELTON
Medford Shelton's son, Gordon, and widow, Anne, receive some roses from the flower arrangement atop the coffin at the end of the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Spotsylvania.
