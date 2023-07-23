Salem Fields head coach Logan Euker (right) watches the Sunfish swimmers during an event at the RSL championships. Euker was able to direct younger brothers Regan and Aaron before he returns to the University of Hawaii.
Kyle Peck finishes swimming in the 17-18 boys 100-yard individual medley. Peck set two RSL records Saturday in the 50-yard butterfly (23.10) and 50-yard backstroke (24.00).
PETER CIHELKA PHOTOS, THE FREE LANCE–STAR
Regan Euker takes to the water for the start of an event at the Dixon Park pool Saturday. Euker will next compete for the swim team at Roanoke College.
