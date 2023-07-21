Related to this story
A grand jury indicted a Caroline County man on Monday for the July 2022 death of a worker at the Chancellor Convenience Center in Spotsylvania County.
Two cousins who arranged and carried out a brutal robbery in Spotsylvania County last year were both ordered Tuesday to serve 18 years in prison.
Antique tractors line up on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County to be part of the funeral procession for Medford Eugene Shelton.
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
A woman who stole nearly $50,000 from her Spotsylvania County employer pleaded guilty to 12 felony charges Monday.