A Spotsylvania deputy was arrested and fired after wrecking his vehicle Thursday while allegedly driving intoxicated in the county, police said.
Stafford forfeits football game at James Monroe after threats of violence
As of July 24, three weeks before the start of the 2023-24 school year, Chancellor still had to fill 13 out of 94 teaching positions.
Researchers identify Fredericksburg properties and families with likely ties to an Underground Railroad
Local researchers have identified 23 properties in Fredericksburg that they believe were part of a network facilitating the escape of enslaved people.
Two women were indicted this week in Spotsylvania on charges involving a 4-year-old boy who was already dead when he was brought to a county m…