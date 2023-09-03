Sep 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Guide patrick Campbell welcomes visitors to the rear lawn of the madisons' home in Orange County, Va. THE MONTPELIER FOUNDATION PHOTOS An interpreter portrays fourth U.S. president James Madison in his 'temple to liberty' at montpelier. Related to this story Most Popular Man convicted of first-degree murder and 25 other offenses stemming from Spotsylvania slaying A Spotsylvania jury Thursday convicted Brennan Thomas of all 26 charges he was facing in connection with the 2021 slaying and dismemberment of… High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage! Get a look at this week's schedule, standings and the latest stats along with links to all of Week 2's high school football coverage in one pl… Trial for one of three suspects in slaying, dismemberment case, starts in Spotsylvania Multiday trial begins in Spotsylvania for Brennan Thomas, who is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder, murder by mob, abduct… Stafford residents get data center details Count Stafford among the region’s counties preparing for data center development. CASEY: Amazon shuts down Roanoke area seller who marketed glass breakers for Teslas Neil Aneja said he was on track to sell $3 million in low-cost items on Amazon.com in 2023. Now, Amazon is holding 48,000 pieces of Aneja’s in…