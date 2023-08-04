Aug 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane Thursday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington. ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS Demonstrators protest Thursday outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse in Washington. JOSE LUIS MAGANA, ASSOCIATED PRESS Supporters of Former President Donald Trump gather Thursday at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse in Washington. JACQUELYN MARTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Argument gets violent in Stafford A shelter in place was issued early Thursday afternoon in Stafford County and closed a section of Ferry Road, according to the Stafford Sherif… 'Impressive' rock snake growing in North Stafford neighborhood Started by Linda Moore, the collection of painted stones is the latest in the campaign of kindness rocks. Spotsylvania teachers being involuntarily transferred The three affected teachers each said that they were not notified of specific reasons for being transferred. As a teaching hospital, Mary Washington will 'grow our staff from the inside' Healthcare system currently training its first class of residents in the Graduate Medical Education program. Drowning reported at Lake Anna A 64-year-old man drowned at Lake Anna over the weekend, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.