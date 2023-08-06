Dr. Theron Stinar and Vaughn Holley hug at the end of their appointment. Stinar is the medical director at Fredericksburg Christian Health Center.
LOU CORDERO, THE FREE LANCE–STAR
Dr. Theron Stinar and Diane Macdonald listen as patient Michael Hobby answers questions about his health during an appointment held in the clothing closet at Micah Ecumenical Hospitality Center in Fredericksburg.
LOU CORDERO, THE FREE LANCE–STAR
Dr. Theron Stinar speaks to a group touring the Fredericksburg Christian Health Center's second location, in the medical complex next to Spotswood Baptist Church off Lafayette Boulevard.
PETER CIHELKA, THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Fredericksburg Christian Health Center has offered charitable care for 20 years and recently opened a second location off Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania.
Dr. Theron Stinar and Diane Macdonald listen as patient Michael Hobby answers questions about his health during an appointment held in the clothing closet at Micah Ecumenical Hospitality Center in Fredericksburg.