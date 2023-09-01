Sep 1, 2023 26 min ago 0 1 of 3 Griffin Durant Gary Related to this story Most Popular Spotsylvania deputy arrested, fired, after picking up a DUI charge in the county A Spotsylvania deputy was arrested and fired after wrecking his vehicle Thursday while allegedly driving intoxicated in the county, police said. Stafford forfeits football game at James Monroe after threats of violence Stafford forfeits football game at James Monroe after threats of violence Proposed projects could end chronic homelessness in the Fredericksburg region Micah's "Jeremiah Community," a neighborhood of 50 small homes, and an 80-unit studio apartment building by the Virginia Supportive Housing ar… Hundreds of Spotsy students learning online because of teacher vacancies As of July 24, three weeks before the start of the 2023-24 school year, Chancellor still had to fill 13 out of 94 teaching positions. Trial for one of three suspects in slaying, dismemberment case, starts in Spotsylvania Multiday trial begins in Spotsylvania for Brennan Thomas, who is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder, murder by mob, abduct…