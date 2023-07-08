Wink Thompson points to the place on his leg where the wound initially started. He got sepsis after being exposed to a flesheating bacteria in a tributary of the Potomac River about one year ago.
Thompson still crabs from his dock in Montross, much to his wife's dismay. She's concerned, even though he wears rubber boots, overalls and gloves so he won't be exposed to creek water.
Thompson removes the dressing from the wound caused by vibrio vulnificus bacteria. The Spotsylvania County man wants others to know about his case and to warn them to stay out of the water if they have an open wound.
