Two cousins who arranged and carried out a brutal robbery in Spotsylvania County last year were both ordered Tuesday to serve 18 years in prison.
Antique tractors line up on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County to be part of the funeral procession for Medford Eugene Shelton.
After breaking a Michael Phelps record, this Virginia swimmer is set to compete in the World Championships
Crozet's Thomas Heilman became the first American male swimmer age 16 or younger to qualify for the world championships since Phelps in 2001.
A world-class ecological research and education center envisioned for Fredericksburg could become “a game changer” for the Rappahannock River …
Caroline authorities are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that was discovered Friday morning in a county subdivision.