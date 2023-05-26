Fredericksburg artist Mirinda Reynolds, far right, painted a mural in Schwetzingen that depicts the partnership between the two cities. Also pictured are Schwetzingen Lord Mayor René Pöltl and city residents Cindie and Matt Kelly.
PROVIDED BY MATT KELLY
Schwetzingen Lord Mayor René Pöltl and Fredericksburg resident Sue Henderson serenade the Americans on their recent visit to Germany. They all boarded a covered wagon which wound through a vineyard.
PROVIDED BY NANCY MOORE
Members of the Schwetzingen city council, left, and visitors from Fredericksburg on the right unveil a sign in a new development, naming the main street after Fredericksburg in honor of the decade-long partnership.
