Virginia gov. Glenn Youngkin, seen with state del. Tara Durant of Stafford County, has held four 'Parents Matter' conversations throughout the state. PETER CIHELKA PHOTOS, THE FREE LANCE-STAR Nathan Mowery asks for suggestions on how parents can help their children navigate the world of social media, which he said floods teens with content that's 'neither safe nor family friendly.' Criminal case against former Spotsylvania School Board Chair will continue On Tuesday, Rigual and attorneys on both sides rescheduled the four-day trial to begin on Jan. 29. Lake Anna no-swim advisory expanded This marks the sixth straight summer algae blooms have resulted in a no-swim advisory at the 13,000-acre Lake Anna, a popular recreational des… ParentVue question regarding 'sexually explicit content' draws concern in Spotsy The question — "In accordance with SCPS Policy IIA and IIA-R, do you want your student to have access to books with sexually explicit content … Stafford's meeting about medical clinics ends when supervisor walks out Only four members were present in the first place, and the departure of one left the Board of Supervisors without a quorum. Spotsylvania woman 'lets one rip,' setting world record for loudest burp Since childhood, Kimberly Winter has been letting out burps that she describes as both "monstruous and magical."