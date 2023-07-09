Jul 9, 2023 57 min ago 0 1 of 2 Fredericksburg City Council will soon vote on a first read of amendments to the zoning ordinance that would allow accessory dwelling units in certain residential areas. FILE, THE FREE LANCE–STAR A coalition of city residents says the amendments would encourage developers to buy single-family homes and convert them to rentals. KARENWONSIK, THE FREE LANCE-STAR Related to this story Most Popular Tree fell on river swimmers in Stafford on July 4th A tree fell on some swimmers in the Rappahannock River, but no injuries were reported. Two young men shot in Spotsylvania County A trio of Woodbridge men traveled to Spotsylvania County for a Saturday afternoon meetup and two of them ended up being shot, the Spotsylvania… Colonial Beach: A long-awaited revival for the 'Playground of the Potomac' From the rooftop of his new townhouse, Duke Dodson certainly doesn’t mind the fine view of both the Potomac River, a few blocks to the east, a… 'Freak accident' with fireworks kills 17-year-old in Louisa Nick Layne died one month shy of his 18th birthday. Spotsylvania man almost lost leg to flesh-eating bacteria Exposure to water from Potomac River tributary, while washing crab pots, turned into an infection that's lasted a year.