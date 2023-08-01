Aug 1, 2023 47 min ago 0 1 of 4 Related to this story Most Popular Spotsylvania teachers being involuntarily transferred The three affected teachers each said that they were not notified of specific reasons for being transferred. Spotsy School Board addresses safety, teaching positions and facility use The School Board approved the temporary reclassification of an additional 30 full-time teaching positions to interim teachers. Trial in forgery case against former Spotsy School Board Chair delayed Kirk Twigg, the former chair of the Spotsylvania School Board, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in March. King George rezoning would make Birchwood area 'data center central' Massive project would total 7.5 million square feet of data centers along Route 3, built over the course of 15 years. As a teaching hospital, Mary Washington will 'grow our staff from the inside' Healthcare system currently training its first class of residents in the Graduate Medical Education program.