Related to this story
Most Popular
A 19-year-old Fredericksburg resident was shot to death early Saturday in the city, police said.
Spotsylvania detectives are investigating an incident late Wednesday in which a county man was shot twice by an unidentified assailant or assailants.
The family of a 28-year-old man who died in a garbage compactor at a Spotsylvania County trash facility issued a statement Wednesday, expressi…
A Spotsylvania man was ordered Wednesday to serve six years in prison for running a red light last year in the county and killing a married couple.
A woman whose 4-year-old child died last year with a large amount of THC in his system was ordered Monday to serve 10 years in prison.