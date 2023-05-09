The ArtsLIVE! 34th annual Chamber Music Festival begins this week at the University of Mary Washington’s Seacobeck Hall, with performances at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Traditional chamber music will be presented, with a pre-concert performance from the Colonial Forge Chamber Ensembles at the mid-week shows. On Wednesday, audiences will be treated to music by Ernst von Dohnányi, Mozart and Brahms; and Thursday will have Khatchaturian, Robert Schumann, Beethoven and Bach on the program.

Saturday’s family concert will be geared toward children, with music by Joplin, Bach, Heitor Villa-Lobos and works from the Klezmer Tradition. The arts group has partnered with STEPVA to make the experience sensory-friendly. An instrument petting zoo will be offered before the concert.

Admission for Wednesday and Thursday’s performances are $35 for adults and $30 for seniors 65 and older; free for students. On Saturday, admission is $20 for adults, $40 for families and free for UMW students. Purchase tickets at https://34thChamberMusicFestival.eventbrite.com.